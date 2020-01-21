 
EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the...
Hybrid buses are good for environment but often...
Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China,...
Inside the most expensive house in Brussels...
Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon urges during visit to Auschwitz
    Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed for one month
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder
    Nothing has been done for the climate, says Greta Thunberg
    Second-generation immigrants ‘no better off’ than their parents in Belgium
    Belgium’s part in WWII deportations branded a ‘disgrace’
    Seven men suspected of planning terror attack in France arrested
    Ghent brothers complete ‘World’s Toughest Row’ across the Atlantic
    NewB informally receives the green light to become a bank
    Flemish Minister for Environment drives car into ditch
    Flixbus reports three million Belgian passengers in 2019
    Bart De Wever calls Jewish caricatures at Aalst Carnival ‘disrespectful’
    Girl (7) found dead: neighbours flag previous concerns over child’s wellbeing
    Activist group secretly plants 500 trees in Antwerp at night
    Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish Minister
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    View more

    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Preparations at the Israeli president's esidence, credit: GPO

    The three EU leaders, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli will all attend the World Holocaust Forum 2020 in Jerusalem on Thursday (23 January).

    The forum, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism”, commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Soviet Red Army. It will take place at the Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

    Israeli president Reuven Rivlin has invited more than 45 heads of state, prime ministers and parliamentary leaders from Europe, North-America and Australia and will host them at dinner at his residence on Wednesday evening.

    This will be the first visit in Israel of the three presidents of the European institutions since taking office. In a common message they said that, “revisionism and lack of education are threatening the common understanding of the uniqueness of the Shoah that is necessary to translate “Never Again” into concrete action now”.

    “We cannot change history, but the lessons of history can change us”, they added.

    Besides president Rivlin and prime minister Netanyahu, a number of guests have been invited to address the forum: US vice-president Pence, Russian president Putin, French president Macron, British crown prince Charles, and German president Steinmeier.

    The event is clouded by a diplomatic row with Poland, whose president Andrzej Duda was not allowed to address the forum and therefore will not attend it. The reasons for the refusal are not clear. Poland was the site of the Nazi extermination camps and suffered more than any other country under the Nazi occupation.

    President Putin has lately tried to deflect the blame for the outbreak of WWII on Poland. In fact, it was the infamous Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, signed by the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on 23 August 1939, that divided Central and Eastern Europe and led to the outbreak of the second world war a week later.

    On Thursday, Putin, Rivlin and Netanyahu will also dedicate a monument in memory of the heroism of the soldiers and residents of Leningrad during the siege in WWII at a park in Jerusalem.

    The Israeli president will be busy and will have bilateral working meetings with invited leaders from the EU member states at his residence, including council president Michel and King Philippe of the Belgians.

    The Israeli prime minister will only meet a few leaders, reportedly Macron, Putin, Pence and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. An Israeli spokesperson told The Brussels Times that no meeting with the EU leaders have been announced as of yet. The absence of such a meeting will be interpreted as a sign of political tension between the Netanyahu government and the EU.

    “I welcome the leaders from around the world who are coming here, to Jerusalem, to mark – together with us – 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp. It is important that they remember where we came from, and it is important that they see where we have gone,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

    The heads of state and world leaders, who were invited to the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, have written letters stating their pledge to remember the Holocaust and to take measures to combat rising antisemitism. These statements have been collated in a book, titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism”, which will be presented to the forum.

    The international working definition of antisemitism, which has been endorsed by the EU, labels among others Holocaust denial, denial of Israel’s right to exist and comparing Israeli policy to that of Nazi Germany, as a form of antisemitism. Legitimate criticism of Israel, similar to that levelled against any other country, cannot be regarded as antisemitic.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job