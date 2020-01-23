 
Brexit didn't hurt the Eurotunnel in 2019
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
    The Getlink Group saw its turnover increase slightly (+ 0.5%) in 2019 despite the uncertainties related to Brexit. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Getlink Group — operator of the Channel Tunnel — saw its turnover increase slightly (+ 0.5%) in 2019 despite the uncertainties related to Brexit: up to €1,085 billion, driven by rail traffic.

    At constant exchange rates, the revenue was stable (+ 0.1%), according to a statement released on Thursday.

    “We believe that the risks related to Brexit and to the social movements in France have penalised income by approximately €18 million. Despite this, we have made a real performance,” according to said CEO Jacques Gounon, who was quoted in a statement.

    Last year, Eurotunnel represented 88% of Getlink’s activity, with a stable turnover (+ 0.2%).

    The shuttle activity — transportation of cars and trucks on shuttle trains between France and England — decreased by 1% down to €630 million and by 2% at constant exchange rates.

    Other traffic also decreased, such as trucks, by 6%, and private vehicles and buses, by 3%. 

    Revenue from the rail network — from tolls paid by freight or passenger train operators for circulation in the Tunnel — are up by 3% for the year, to €315 million.

    The Eurostar high-speed trains again established a new record with more than 11 million passengers (+ 1%), despite a work to rule by French Customs in the spring and the SNCF’s strike in December.

    The Brussels Times

