Charles Michel’s proposed compromise based on 1.074% of the GNI

European Council president, Belgian politician Charles Michel, presented his proposal for the 2021-2027 budget to the Union on Friday.

It’s equivalent to 1.074% of the EU’s GNI, which is a lot less than the Commission and Parliament proposed but similar to what the Council’s Finnish presidency put forward (1.07% of the GNI) last year. This proposal was rejected.

Charles Michel’s long-term budget proposition would allow the EU to commit to spending up to 1,094,827 million euros.

The new European Council president increased the number of bilateral agreements with the 27 member states to try and find a solution to the persistent deadlock over the 2021-2027 budget. The budget would fix the global limits for the EU’s spending over the next seven years and the budget per area of action.

The European Commission put forward its initial proposition in May 2018, which included a budget of 1,135 million euros of investment commitments. This amounts to 1.114% of the 27 EU member’s GNI, with a drop in the amount allocated to historic policies like the PAC (Common Agricultural Policy) and cohesion so new policies can be created. The margin for manoeuvre is small due to the hole left by the UK’s departure, as it was a big contributor to the budget. The European Parliament wants to increase it to 1.3% of the GNI.

Among the countries that want to drastically limit national contributions are the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and Denmark, who want the EU to spend no more than 1% of the 27’s GNI.

There will be an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday next week, which will be attended by the EU member state’s head of state and government. It is hoped they can finally agree on a communal position on this delicate subject.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times