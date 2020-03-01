 
    Italy sets aside 3.6 billion euros in aid

    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Italian economic minister announced he had set aside 3.6 billion euros in aid for all the sectors affected by the new Coronavirus epidemic on Sunday. 

    3.6 billion euros is equivalent to about 0.2% of Italy’s GDP.  

    “Between now and next Friday, we will adapt a law so we can support the economy for all the affected territories and sectors across the country,” Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview published in La Repubblica on Sunday. “This is an additional fund of 3.6 billion euros, equivalent to about 0.2% of our GDP,” he continued.  

    This aid is expected to be endorsed by the Italian Parliament and the EU. It could take several different forms, such as tax credit for businesses. “I have no reason to think Brussels will refuse our request,” Gualtieri commented.  

    He also said a possible European action plan would be discussed during a Eurogroup (made up of the 19 finance ministers from the Eurozone countries) meeting on the 16th of March. 

    The Italian public deficit for 2019 will be announced by the National Statistics Institute on Monday. The minister revealed it is expected to be between 1.6 and 1.7% of the GDP. He described Italian public finances as “very good.” However, he did admit the Coronavirus epidemic would affect the economy for the first trimester of 2020. 

    The government announced a series of new aid measures on Friday, that would be put into effect immediately. They are aimed at supporting businesses and populations around the 11 small towns in the Northern Italy that have been quarantined because of the virus. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

