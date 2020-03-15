‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League...

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, European football is on hold and the schedule is under pressure.

UEFA is seriously considering organizing a ‘Final Four’, to conclude the Champions League and the Europa League.

With a Final Four, which can be held in a few days, it is possible to save time.

These final stages would be held in Istanbul for the Champions League and Gdansk for the Europa League, the cities designated for the finals, scheduled for May 30 and 27 respectively.

The two European competitions are currently on hold. In the Champions League, four round of 16 return legs have yet to be played. In the Europa League, only six of the round of 16 first legs were played.

With this idea, UEFA would like to give national competitions a chance to play the postponed matches between the end of April and the beginning of May. The round of 16 and quarter-finals of European tournaments would be played according to the normal formula.

UEFA, the European football body, will meet on Tuesday to discuss the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus on football and decide whether to continue the Champions League and if to hold the Euro 2020.

The Brussels Times