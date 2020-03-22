 
Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    © Belga

    Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for Covid-19, Chinese media Sina Sports reports on Sunday.

    The Belgian football player, recently returned to China where he lives in Shandong Luneng, but had no symptoms. Neither the player nor the club has confirmed the news.

    According to the Chinese sports website, Fellaini returned to China via Shanghai, where he took a taxi and a high-speed train to reach Jinan.

    Placed in quarantine as a person returning from abroad, Fellaini saw his corona virus test turn out to be positive. Sina Sports reports he was taken by ambulance to Jinan hospital, where he was placed in solitary confinement.

    Authorities in Jinan announced on Sunday that a person was suffering from the coronavirus, without specifying his identity, but the age and chronology of the facts correspond to those of the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder.

    Active in China since February 2019, Fellaini is under contract with Shandon Luneng until the end of 2021.

    The Brussels Times

