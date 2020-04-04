 
Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay at Home” in viral video
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay at Home” in viral video

    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    © Belga

    In a short video posted on Twitter, several Red Devils and Red Flames players call for the Belgian population to respect the government’s containment measures in the fight against the Covid-19.

    “Dear Belgians, dear friends, together, we have already done so much, we have lived so many beautiful moments, we have won so many games together. Now, we must also fight together against the coronavirus,” Thibaut Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman declare.

    “Too many people are already dead. Tomorrow you may be affected and even your family. This is why we ask you, please, to stay at home. We must together defeat the coronavirus. I know it is not easy to stay at home without friends, but it’s necessary. It’s also the only way to win this game. Okay? Come on. Let’s go for it. Take care of yourself and see you soon.”

