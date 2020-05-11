Coronavirus: no professional sports in England before 1 June
Monday, 11 May 2020
Credit: Belga
There will be no professional sports in England, even behind closed doors, until 1 June at the earliest, the British government announced on Monday.
The government issued a 50-page guidance document on Monday on how England will begin to relax its containment measures.
The second stage of the plan – which cannot begin before 1 June – allows for “cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact,” the BBC reported.