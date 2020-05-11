Coronavirus: no professional sports in England before 1 June

There will be no professional sports in England, even behind closed doors, until 1 June at the earliest, the British government announced on Monday.

The government issued a 50-page guidance document on Monday on how England will begin to relax its containment measures.

The second stage of the plan – which cannot begin before 1 June – allows for “cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact,” the BBC reported.

The document says that the reopening of sites that attract large crowds, such as stadiums, “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”

The UK is heavily affected by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), counting 32,065 deaths and 223,060 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

