Football clubs Bayern München, Inter Milan and Real Madrid will hold a European Solidarity Cup in 2021, the three clubs announced on Tuesday.

Each team will play one home and one away match. Proceeds from all three matches will be donated to medical services in Italy and Spain, the teams said in a press release.

The teams are organising this tournament “to send out a message of solidarity and fraternity to the people of Europe,” they said.

Depending on next season’s schedule and when the matches can be played in front of fans, the teams will compete in a tournament, with one match scheduled in each city: Real-Inter will play in Madrid, Inter-Bayern in Milan and Bayern-Real in Munich.

At each match, the host club will invite healthcare staff. “The three clubs wish to demonstrate to these heroes all of our solidarity, respect and gratitude,” they said.

