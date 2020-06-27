Jürgen Klopp: ‘Guardiola is in my opinion the best coach’

Jürgen Klopp, coaching newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC, believes his Manchester City colleague Pep Guardiola is the best football coach in the world.

“Of all the coaches I know, he is the best,” said Liverpool’s coach in an interview with The Bild on Saturday.

He himself finds it a bit strange that some people consider him the best. “There is nothing I can do about it, although I would be very happy to receive the FIFA award,” referring to the award for best coach of the year.

Klopp, who has had very good performances with Liverpool since his arrival in 2015, believes that he has an excellent technical staff around him and that he has an excellent team.

“If I have a particular skill, it is that of bringing the right people together,” said the 53-year-old, who has twice won the German Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, the National Cup in 2012 with Borussia Dortmund and the Champions League last year with Liverpool.

The Brussels Times