 
Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
    Hazard: 'I have surely had the worst season of my career'

    Newly crowned La Liga champion Eden Hazard in his first season with Real Madrid, is well aware that he has so far not really justified the record 100 million euros paid by the Merengues to Chelsea last summer to secure his services.

    Often absent from play this season due to injuries, the Belgian national team captain admits in an interview with franceinfo that he has had a bad season. “I have surely had the worst season of my career,” Hazard told the daily.

    “Certainly there have been injuries, but I hope next year will be better. Although this year has not been a great year for me, to come here and win the championship in the first year, I couldn’t have wished for more.”

    “This year, we won this title as a team, because me, at an individual level, have surely had the worst season of my career.”

    Hazard, still not 100% fit following his operation, is not selected by Zidane for the final La Liga game Sunday in Leganés on Sunday.

    Real’s season does not end today, however. The team still has the Champions League trophy to play for, and the next game is against Manchester City in the round of 16 scheduled for 7 August in England. The first game between the teams finished with a defeat 1-2.

    “It has been a bit of a weird season, with everything that has happened. The season is already very good, but I think it can be even better if we qualify from our second leg in the Champions League. The next title has to be the Champions League, even if it’s going to be difficult, because we have to play at Manchester City and they have a very good team,” Hazard concluded.

    The Brussels Times