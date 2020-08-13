   
Kim Clijsters: ‘I still have good tennis left in me’
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
    Kim Clijsters: 'I still have good tennis left in me'

    Thursday, 13 August 2020

    Kim Clijsters has reassured her fans following and abdominal injury she picked up in July during her victorious run in World Team Tennis league with the New York Empire team.

    The 37-year-old former world No. 1 confirmed in an interview with ESPN that she will participate in the WTA tournament in Cincinnati in ten days, and that she was also impatiently looking forward to perform at the US Open, later this month.

    “I’m very excited to go to New York and play. I haven’t played a full match in singles or doubles [in World Team Tennis League], but I played a lot of sets and felt great. It is clear that playing an official tournament again would be the next step. It will be weird without an audience in the stadium, but it is still a tennis match and I will always have my coach and someone to support me.”

    The former world number one, victorious three times at the US Open, in 2005, 2009 and 2010, has nothing more to prove anyway. And facing better ranked players does not scare her particularly.

    “This comeback is not for the outside world, but really for me,” Clijsters said. “It’s a drive that I have in me. It’s what motivates me. If I didn’t have this confidence that I could still play good tennis, then I would never have started. I know that. I still have good tennis left in me.”

    The Brussels Times