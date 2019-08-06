Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race

The 22-year-old from the Lotto Soudal team was taken by ambulance to hospital in Rybnik, following a serious fall during the third stage of the Tour. © Belga

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died on the operating table on Monday as doctors were trying to save his life, Tour of Poland medical staff confirmed on Monday evening.

The 22-year-old from the Lotto Soudal team was taken by ambulance to hospital in Rybnik, following a serious fall during the third stage of the Tour.

At the halfway point of the 150.5 km stage between Chorzow and Zabrze, Lambrecht fell to the ground. No other rider was involved in the accident. According to the Polish media, Lambrecht crashed into a concrete culvert. The route was made very slippery due to rain. Shortly before the finish, several other riders also suffered falls that were not serious.

“We don’t know why he fell, it happened on a completely flat road,” Ryszard Wisniewski, the course doctor, stipulated. “We tried to administer CPR on the spot and called for a helicopter. But his condition proved to be too serious for him to be transported by helicopter. We tried more resuscitation on the spot and continued in the ambulance. He passed away in hospital during the operation.”

The victory ceremony in Zabrze was cancelled following the conclusion of the 3rd stage.

The Brussels Times