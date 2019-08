The funeral of young cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht, who died during the Tour of Poland, will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Sint-Willibrordus Church, Knesselare.

This was announced on Thursday by the commune of Aalter.

A big screen will be placed outside the building, while the Knesselare town centre will be closed to traffic and parking there will be prohibited.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times