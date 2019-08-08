 
UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
Latest News:
UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and...
One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental...
STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival...
UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its...
ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KULeuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    ‘Sewers are not bins’: dozens of dog poop bags pulled from clogged gutter
    24-hour public drinking ban issued in Schaerbeek
    Man killed on Brussels ring road arrested the night before for public intoxication
    Delhaize customers told to eat tarts fast after expiry date mix-up
    Woman jailed for shaking three-month-old baby to death
    Belgium in Brief: Google gaffe, Taxis on trial and a pesky pig
    Germany: former SS guard to stand trial in October
    Brussels to create list of e-scooter no-parking zones
    Non-profit cancels work camps in Morocco following threats
    Amnesty International says travellers at risk in USA
    Microsoft contractors listen to Skype calls and Cortana recordings
    Strike talks in progress among British Ryanair pilots
    Senegalese activist found dead in Brussels home
    View more

    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Eden Hazard Credit:© Belga

    Belgium’s Eden Hazard has been selected as one of the three final candidates for the UEFA European League 2018/19 Player of the Season award, the European football federation announced on Thursday.

    The winner will be announced on 30 August in Monaco, at the draw for the group phase of the next Europa League.

    The coaches of the 48 teams that participated in last season’s Europa League 2019/20 group phase were authorised to vote, along with 55 specialised journalists.

    The three players nominated obtained the highest number of votes.

    Eden Hazard was the architect of Chelsea’s victory in the last League final, scoring two goals against Arsenal. He was transferred this summer to Real Madrid.

    The other finalists are Hazard’s French teammate, Olivier Giroud, best scorer in the competition (11 goals in 14 matches) and Serbia’s Luka Jovic, the Eintracht Francfort striker, who scored 10 goals in 14 matches. His team lost to Chelsea on penalties in the semi-final. Like Hazard, Jovic joined Real this season.

    The first two UEFA Player of the Season awards went to Frenchmen Paul Pogba, in 2017, and Antoine Griezmann, in 2018.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job