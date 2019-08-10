Eden Hazard receives shirt number 7 at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will perform at Real Madrid in the footsteps of Emilio Butragueno, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devil will be wearing the number 7, as did his illustrious predecessors.

Hazard played under number 50 during the preparation season because Mariano Diaz was number 7. Diaz will then become number 24.

Thibaut Courtois keeps number 13, and although second guardian, the Costa Rican Keylor Navas remains number 1.

Wednesday evening, Hazard scored his first goal for the Real in a friendly match against RB Salzburg (0-1). On Saturday 17 August the Merengues will start the championship at Celta Vigo. Before that, they face AS Roma in a friendly match.

The Brussels Times