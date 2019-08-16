Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury...

Eden Hazard sustained a thigh injury on Friday during training.

The Red Devil, who was to have started out on Saturday in La Liga with Real Madrid, is likely to miss the match, which is against Celta Vigo.

“Following tests done after the day’s training on our player Eden Hazard by the medical services of Real Madrid, he was diagnosed with a tear in the anterior part of the left thigh,” the Madrid club stated in a press release on Friday. It did not say how long he was expected to be unavailable.

According to the Marca daily, always well informed on the “White House”, Real’s new No.7 will need to miss “a few weeks” of competition.

After travelling to Balaidos on Saturday, Real hosts Valladolid on Saturday 24 August in Bernabeu then heads for Villarreal on 1 September before the international break.

After seven seasons at Chelsea, the Red Devils’ 28-year-old captain, who has never made a secret of his admiration for Real and its coach, Zinedine Zidane, headed for Madrid to don the merengue jersey.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times