 
Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 August, 2019
Latest News:
Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury...
Second British police officer contaminated with neurotoxic agent...
Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death...
Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland...
Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 August 2019
    Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury
    Second British police officer contaminated with neurotoxic agent
    Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death at Pukkelpop
    Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
    Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to save lives in crises
    SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors
    Boom in the number of accidents linked to roadworks in Belgium
    Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees
    July was the hottest month on record in the world
    Belgium in Brief: Two Belgian universities in world top 100, Belgian fugitive arrested and train service reduced
    Belgian businessman accused of double murder arrested in Brazil
    Two Belgian universities in world Top 100
    Man stabbed in Rochefort brawl dies
    Fugitive Belgian arms dealer arrested in Portugal
    Up to 30% of total food produced worldwide is lost or wasted
    Brussels Airport cargo handlers report financial losses
    Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike
    Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid of bereaved families
    Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition
    New city planning upsets removals industry
    View more

    Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury

    Friday, 16 August 2019
    © Belga

    Eden Hazard sustained a thigh injury on Friday during training.

    The Red Devil, who was to have started out on Saturday in La Liga with Real Madrid, is likely to miss the match, which is against Celta Vigo.

    “Following tests done after the day’s training on our player Eden Hazard by the medical services of Real Madrid, he was diagnosed with a tear in the anterior part of the left thigh,” the Madrid club stated in a press release on Friday. It did not say how long he was expected to be unavailable.

    According to the Marca daily, always well informed on the “White House”, Real’s new No.7 will need to miss “a few weeks” of competition.

    After travelling to Balaidos on Saturday, Real hosts Valladolid on Saturday 24 August in Bernabeu then heads for Villarreal on 1 September before the international break.

    After seven seasons at Chelsea, the Red Devils’ 28-year-old captain, who has never made a secret of his admiration for Real and its coach, Zinedine Zidane, headed for Madrid to don the merengue jersey.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job