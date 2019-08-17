European football clubs unhappy with Champions League and UEFA cup structure

The request to restructure the UEFA cup and Champions League was reiterated by the European Club Association (ECA) after Friday’s Executive Committee Meeting. ECA, however, did not specify what reforms.

“During today’s meeting, the Executive Committee reviewed and discussed received feedback,” ECA wrote in a communication.

“All will be analysed in the coming weeks, but our members have clearly stated that the current structure of UEFA’s European football tournaments does not serve the interests of the majority of clubs, especially those who do not compete in the most important national competitions. ECA’s priority in the upcoming consultation process is to work with football stakeholders to find the best way to reform.”

Eventual changes would impact 2024 to 2027 cycle of competitions.

Recent proposals by President of ECA and Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, had been criticized by clubs and associations.

Agnelli wanted to double the size of the groups playing in the Champions League group stage.

UEFA and ECA will meet on 11 September to discuss these reforms but UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin decided to postpone this meeting to an undefined date. An initiative welcomed by ECA.

ECA announced that it would hold further discussions on this topic at its general meeting in Geneva, 9-10 September, despite this postponement.

The Brussels Times