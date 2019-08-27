 
    Anderlecht’s Vincent Kompany out for a month after hamstring injury

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    An injury will see Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany pulled from the field for around a month. Credit: © Belga

    Anderlecht centre-back Vincent Kompany will have to sit out several upcoming matches after a leg injury sustained last week was revealed to be worse than initially thought.

    During a Pro League face-off against the Racing Genk on Friday, the Anderlecht player-manager was forced to leave the football field after what was initially thought to be a hamstring strain.

    But a scan on Monday revealed a small crack on Kompany’s hamstring, with his football club estimating his recovery time at around a month, according to Bruzz.

    Kompany’s time out means he will have to sit out several matches, including the Clasico on Sunday against Liège’s Standard as well as a match against Antwerp.

    He will also be unable to play with the national team during international matches against Scotland and San Marino.

    He expects to be back on the field by September 21, in time for a match against Club Brugge.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

