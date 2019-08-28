 
Roadside reflector to blame for death of young Belgian cyclist
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    Roadside reflector to blame for death of young Belgian cyclist

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    The court's finding was based on the statements of two riders who were following Bjorg Lambrecht at the time. Credit: © Belga

    Bjorg Lambrecht, who died tragically during the Tour of Poland, lost control of his bike because of a roadside reflector, the court in charge of the inquiry in the town of Rybnik announced in several Polish media outlets.

    Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto Soudal team) died following a heavy fall on August 5 during the 3rd stage of the Tour.

    The court’s finding was based on the statements of two riders who were following Bjorg Lambrecht at the time.

    The inquiry has not yet been concluded and several interviews have still to be conducted.

    The Brussels Times

