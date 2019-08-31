 
Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
    Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix

    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Monaco’s Charles Leclerc will start in pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the Formula 1 World Championship on Sunday at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

    His German team-mate Sebastian Vettel set the second fastest time on Saturday, securing a 100 percent first-line Ferrari. World Championship leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the third fastest time.

    Hamilton is the strong leader of the championship with 250 points. Bottas follows with 188. Verstappen (181) is close to the Finn while Vettel (156) and Leclerc (132) are more distant.

    The start of the Grand Prix will be at 15:10.

    The Brussels Times

