Liège Prosecutor’s office investigates Antoine Hubert’s death...

An investigation has been opened into French driver Antoine Hubert’s death during the first F2 race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the Liège Prosecutor’s office on Sunday.

The Verviers Prosecutor will release more information about the case on Monday.

22-year-old French driver Antoine Hubert was killed in a crash during the race on Saturday. Juan Manuel Correa and Marino Sato were also involved in the accident. Organisers have decided to cancel this weekend’s F2 races.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times