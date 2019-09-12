Kim Clijsters announces her return to tennis...

Kim Clijsters playing at the US Open in 2010. Credit: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas/ Wikimedia Commons.

Kim Clijsters announced on Thursday that she will be back on the tennis courts in 2020.

“I am excited to announce that I will be making my second visit to the WTA circuit,” said Clijsters. “Although a lot of work awaits me in the coming months, my greatest motivation is the challenge it involves. Both physically and mentally, I want to test myself again.”

Clijsters, 36, has won four Grand Slam tournaments (once the Australian Open and three times the US Open).

This is the second time that Clijsters has come back from retirement. She first retired in 2007, returned two years later, and retired once more in 2012.

Brussels Times