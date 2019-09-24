 
Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019, but not Kevin De Bruyne
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
Latest News:
Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019,...
Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium...
Belgian travellers fly with Thomas Cook bookings, despite...
Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019, but not Kevin De Bruyne
    Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed
    Belgian travellers fly with Thomas Cook bookings, despite warnings
    Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas Cook
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels emergency, migrants evicted and Thomas Cook saga
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
    Charles Michel pledges to double Belgium’s financial contributions to fight climate change
    Paternity leave for freelancers has already enticed over 2,000 fathers in Belgium
    Flemish parties call for alcohol ban as arrests surge in Brussels pedestrian zone 
    Belgians in France see decline in speeding fines, due to less speeding cameras
    Brussels declares state of climate emergency
    Eviction of citizen-led migrant housing centre pushed back by one month
    Brussels Airlines cancels flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Young man in drag freed from locker in Antwerp train station
    EU’s unfinished migration agenda
    Text campaign for baby Mathis’ cancer treatment sees huge success
    The voices of Brussels’ Global Climate strike
    Hundreds attend trial of man who killed Walloon mayor in act of revenge
    Thomas Cook: what’s happening in Belgium?
    Flemish Parliament reopens without traditional Government statement
    View more

    Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019, but not Kevin De Bruyne

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    On September 5, FIFA unveiled a list of 55 candidates for the World XI. Credit: Wikipedia

    Eden Hazard has been given a place in the Best FIFA Awards Men’s World XI team, unveiled on Monday evening at Milan’s La Scala during the Best FIFA Football Awards’ gala evening.

    Belgian Kevin De Bruyne was also among the nominated players but did not make it into the top eleven for 2019.

    The World XI is made up of the Brazilian Alisson Becker, who also received the Goalkeeper of the Year prize, Dutch defensive players Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, Brazilian Marcelo, Spaniard Sergio Ramos, midfielders Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, Croatian Luka Modric and Eden Hazard along with an attack comprising the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and Argentinian Lionel Messi.

    On September 5, FIFA unveiled a list of 55 candidates for the World XI. This Team of the Year is chosen according to the votes of professional footballers throughout the world. Each player chose a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attacking players. The period taken into account for gauging their performances is from July 16 2018 until July 19 2019.

    Last year, Hazard was included in the World XI for his performances in the 2018 World Cup. De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku were all among those named.

    For the first time, a women’s World XI for the year has also been introduced. It comprises Sari van Veenendaal in goal, Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara and Wendie Renard in defence, Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle in midfield and Marta, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe in attack.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job