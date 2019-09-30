 
Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
Monday, 30 September, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Belgian Tornados — the men’s 4x400m relay — will travel to Mount Everest Base Camp, at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres, to prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, was announced in a statement on Monday.

    Every year prior to the Olympic Games, the Belgian Tornados meet for team building to bolster their team spirit.

    In 2011, they travelled to Iceland to cross the second largest glacier in Europe with Alain Hubert.

    In 2015, they were at the Grand Canyon in the United States. This year, the Belgian Tornados will tackle Everest.

    They will travel to Nepal for a two-week expedition to Mount Everest base camp, which will take them to an altitude of 5,364 metres.

    “We organize these expeditions to get to know each other better, to learn to live together in all circumstances,” Jacques Borlée explained. “But it is also a serious physical effort that sets off our preparation for the Olympics.”

    For the first time, the Tornados will associate their team-building with a good cause. They will visit a village in SOS Children’s Villages near Kathmandu and pledge to raise money for the children that the association cares for.

