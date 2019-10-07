 
URBSFA licensing commission orders Anderlecht to clarify Kompany’s role
Monday, 07 October, 2019
    Monday, 07 October 2019
    © Belga

    RSC Anderlecht is to appear on Tuesday at 11 a.m. before the Belgian Football Union (URBSFA)’s licensing commission to clarify the player-manager role of its defender Vincent Kompany.

    The Commission suspects that Kompany has been functioning as the team’s manager without having the required UEFA Pro License.

    Anderlecht will be required to prove that it is the official manager Frank Vercauteren or former manager Simon Davies, and not Kompany, who picks the club’s team and trains the squad. These duties may not be attributed to Kompany under the existing licensing rules.

    Should the club fail to provide the Commission with conclusive proof, it could face sanctions ranging from a simple fine to the withdrawal of the license.

    Vercauteren, for his part, has a UEFA Pro License.

    Simon Davies has already been demoted, and the team’s official coach on Friday at Charleroi (1-2) was Jonas De Roeck.

    Courtrai was fined 5,000 euros in 2016, when Karim Belhocine, who was not yet licensed, managed the team. The commission had not been fooled by his appointment as “director of football matters” alongside license-holder Bart Van Lancker, presented as head coach.

    Belhocine is currently the manager of RSC Charleroi.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

