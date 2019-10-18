Anderlecht still without Kompany for Vercauteren’s debut as coach

Vincent Kompany will not be fit enough for Anderlecht’s match against Saint-Trond on Sunday at 6 p.m., the club’s first fixture with Frank Vercauteren as trainer.

The new coach explained at a news conference on Friday that the Red Devil needed to recover completely from his hamstring injury before coming back onto the field.

Kompany sustained the injury on 25 September, during the Belgian Cup match at Beerschot.

Vercauteren also announced that Samir Nasri, who received a groin injury against Charleroi just before the international break, will be unavailable for 4 to 8 weeks.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times