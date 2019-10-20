 
Ryad Merhy becomes Interim WBA Cruiserweight Champion
Sunday, 20 October, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    In a first for Belgian boxing, Ryad Merhy was crowned Interim WBA Cruiserweight (-90.719 kilos) champion at Charleroi cathedral on Saturday. 

    26-year-old Merhy knocked out his opponent, Hungarian Imre Szello (36 years old), in the 7th of 12 rounds. This leaves Merhy with 29 wins and only one defeat. Szello suffered his first defeat in 25 fights. He had won all his previous fights by KO. 

    Merhy is currently the Interim champion. Kazakh Beibut Shumenov is considered “Champion in Recess” as he was injured shortly after winning the title. He will theoretically have the possibility to win it back from his successor. 

    Merhy, from Brussels, suffered his only defeat at his first World Championship. This was at the Sports Palace in Marseille on the 24th of March 2018. French boxer Arsen Goulamirian beat him in the 11th round after the referee opted to stop the fight. Goulamirian has since gone on to win the super-champion belt. 

    As he is now a WBA champion, Merhy could choose to take on Goulamirian again, this time for the title of WBA super-champion. He could even go for the WBC (World Boxing Council) title, which is currently vacant. Merhy’s manager Alain Vanackere, who organised Saturday’s gala at Charleroi cathedral, will have to ensure he makes the rights moves so Merhy can move forward in the world boxing scene. 

    Saturday’s fight between “sparring partners” and title contenders also saw Kamel Kouaouch remain undefeated in nine fights after largely beating Tibor Laczo on points. This showed a Hungarian does not go down easy. Szello did voluntarily sit down to rest in the 6th round, but he then went back into the ring. He was knocked out in the next round, after getting back up again one more time. 

    Visibly moved, Ryad Merhy thanked the audience present at the cathedral. They had not stopped chanting his name throughout the fight. “I felt an enormous amount of warmth, which really helped me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.” 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Timse

