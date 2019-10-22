 
Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 October, 2019
Latest News:
Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus...
Time frame for abortion likely to extend from...
Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest...
Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug...
Brexit: Four citizenship problems to be solved before...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    Major mumps outbreak on the UCLouvain Brussels campus
    Time frame for abortion likely to extend from 12 to 18 weeks in Belgium
    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest
    Belgian man (28) receives sentence for cross-border drug smuggling attempt
    Brexit: Four citizenship problems to be solved before EP approval
    De Lijn begins extensive rennovation of Bruxelles-Nord bus station
    Jewish Museum terrorists ordered to pay nearly €1 million in victim compensation
    N-VA wants to make climbing in trucks a punishable offence
    Man (23) arrested for bombing alert at Antwerp Central station
    Hundreds of drug waste barrels found stashed throughout Limburg
    Belgian beers owe their success to medieval hybrid ‘super yeasts’
    Brexit: MPs set to debate proposed withdrawal agreement on Tuesday
    Juncker condemns ‘the waste of time’ spent talking about Brexit rather than improving citizens’ lives
    Put away your scarves, autumn has warm weather in store
    Belgian artists work together on alcohol-free beer commercial targeting students
    Doctor faces murder investigation after euthanasing patient in Namur
    EU auditors: Clean audit opinions on all EU agencies besides one
    Emergency services discover man suffering from CO poisoning in his apartment
    Belgium in Brief: Airport delays, Aalst Again and a Pokemon Murder
    ‘Black’ facade of Brussels’ Sainte-Catherine Church to be renovated
    View more

    Kim Clijsters’ return piques Steffi Graf’s interest

    Tuesday, 22 October 2019
    © Belga

    Steffi Graf will be closely following the performances of Elise Mertens (WTA18) and other players at the World Tennis Association (WTA) Elite Trophy, which opened on Tuesday in China.

    The former champion, winner of 22 Grand Slams and World No. 1 for a total of 377 weeks (over 7 years), is in fact the WTA Elite Trophy’s ambassador for the fourth year running. Speaking at a press conference, she said she had never had the opportunity to play in China throughout her career, adding that she noticed tennis had become hugely popular there.

    Tennis is a very demanding sport, physically as well as mentally, and the level of women’s tennis has intensified today, the 50-year-old German tennis icon noted, commenting that this made things very interesting. The young generation is bolder, and the best stars have a harder time staying on top for an entire season, so you never know who will win, she added.

    Steffi Graf admitted her liking for the tennis of Australia’s Ashleigh Barty (WTA 1) and said she was impressed by the athletic qualities of the 15-year-old American prodigy Cori Gauff (WTA 69).

    Graf, who is married to Andre Agassi, was also asked about the return of 36-year-old Kim Clijsters to the competition in 2020.

    “I think it will be amusing to see,” she said. While she did not know Clijsters’ aim, her decision meant she still felt capable of performing, especially since she did it once before, in 2009, so she knows what is needed.

    Clijsters has not been playing for years, since the 2012 U.S. open, and she has a family, which does not make things easy, noted Graf, adding that it will be a “big challenge” but the 36-year-old seemed happy with that.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job