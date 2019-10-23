Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information

Youth for Climate are calling on students to strike on Thursday to keep the pressure on politicians. Credit: Youth For Climate/Facebook

‘Students for Climate’ activists will not be able to stage their demonstration in Ghent on Thursday due to a lack of authorisation from the Mayor of the city.

Mathias Declercq (Open Vld) refused to authorise it for two reasons: the request had not been made within the required time frames and a Europa League football match is taking place on Thursday evening in the city stadium.

According to the mayor, the organisers are not providing enough information to assess the risks linked to the demonstration. Furthermore, policing capabilities will be limited on Thursday. Some 1,200 supporters of the German club Wolfsburg are expected to be in the city centre for the game against La Gantoise.

Organisers expected some 500 people to take part. Despite the refusal to authorise the march, a “hardcore” might well turn up in front of the town hall.

The mayor’s office is saying that local police will enter into dialogue with the demonstrators if they ignore the ban.

