 
Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 October, 2019
Latest News:
Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to...
Chamber to set up working group to move...
Brexit: Johnson awaits official EU response on extension...
STIB wants to know if travellers are satisfied...
‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information
    Chamber to set up working group to move forward on decriminalising abortion
    Brexit: Johnson awaits official EU response on extension
    STIB wants to know if travellers are satisfied with its services
    ‘Dirtiest street in Brussels’ to get a makeover in 2020
    Lifeless body found in Liège province parking lot
    New movable speedometers to be placed in City of Brussels in 2020
    Statues gagged in Flanders to raise awareness for suppressed voices of ‘changemakers’
    Night trains between Vienna and Brussels should run by mid-January
    Red Devils top FIFA rankings for the 10th time in a row
    Defendant in ‘Pokemon murder’ is officially declared a psychopath
    ATM blown up in Antwerp province, perpetrators at large
    Belgium health attache hired to help lift Chinese embargoes on beef, pork and poultry
    New access road between train station and Brussels Airport for quicker commute
    Despite three kidnapping attempts in Brussels, no perpetrators found
    Floating reception centre to provide shelter for 250 asylum seekers in Ghent
    Abuse in Flemish primary schools under investigation
    Police launch search for suspects of Brussels armed robbery attempt
    Couple who shook their baby to death receive prison sentences
    Belgium urged to bring its children home from Syria
    View more

    Youth climate demonstrations banned in Ghent due to football, lack of information

    Wednesday, 23 October 2019
    Youth for Climate are calling on students to strike on Thursday to keep the pressure on politicians. Credit: Youth For Climate/Facebook

    ‘Students for Climate’ activists will not be able to stage their demonstration in Ghent on Thursday due to a lack of authorisation from the Mayor of the city.

    Mathias Declercq (Open Vld) refused to authorise it for two reasons: the request had not been made within the required time frames and a Europa League football match is taking place on Thursday evening in the city stadium.

    According to the mayor, the organisers are not providing enough information to assess the risks linked to the demonstration. Furthermore, policing capabilities will be limited on Thursday. Some 1,200 supporters of the German club Wolfsburg are expected to be in the city centre for the game against La Gantoise.

    Organisers expected some 500 people to take part. Despite the refusal to authorise the march, a “hardcore” might well turn up in front of the town hall.

    The mayor’s office is saying that local police will enter into dialogue with the demonstrators if they ignore the ban.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job