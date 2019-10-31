The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium

The world rallycross championship (FIA World RX) unveiled its 2020 calendar on Wednesday.

The Spa-Francorchamps race will be held from 16 to 17 May.

Spa’s race will be the third of eleven championship circuits. After being included in the 2019 calendar, Spa-Francorchamps is guaranteed to host the FIA ​​World RX until 2024.

Among the new changes made by IMG — the promoter of World Rallycross Championship — a race in Nurburgring in Germany has been scheduled, whereas two other races are yet to be confirmed.

Everything must now be approved at the next World Motor Sport Council of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) which will take place on 5 December in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Since the launch of the world championship in 2014, Belgium has always hosted an FIA ​​World RX race. First in Mettet between 2014 and 2018, then in Spa since 2019.

The first edition of Spa World RX Benelux, which is the precise name of the race, was won in May by Russian, Timur Timerzyanov.

The 2020 season schedule is as follows:

18-19 April: World RX Barcelona (Montmelo)

2-3 May: World RX Portugal (Montalegre)

16-17 May: World RX Benelux (Spa-Francorchamps)

13-14 June: World RX Norway (Hell)

4-5 July: World RX Sweden (Holjes)

18-19 July: To be announced

1-2 August: World RX Germany (Nurburgring)

5-6 September: World RX France (Loheac)

19-20 September: To be announced

30-31 October: World RX Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

14-15 November: World RX South Africa (Cape Town)

