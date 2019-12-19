 
Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 December, 2019
Latest News:
Two million euros for municipal cycle projects in...
Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool...
Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready...
About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave...
Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    Two million euros for municipal cycle projects in Brussels
    Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool changing room risks losing his job
    Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready on time
    About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave Belgium after they have been ordered to
    Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row
    Belgium wants to help catch drug traffickers in Dubai
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels
    Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action
    Carrefour’s eco concious ‘city’ store opens in Brussels
    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
    Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders
    Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush hour?
    WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use but effects of e-cigarettes unclear
    ‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin
    Discovery of several footprints reveal a new wolf has arrived in Flanders
    Police use torches to light up courtroom during Justice Palace power cut
    Scottish First Minister calls for new independence referendum
    Belgium’s largest abbatoir fined for infringements on animal welfare
    STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve
    Flanders smacks Airbnb with €50,000 fine for withholding landlord information
    View more

    Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row

    Thursday, 19 December 2019
    © Belga

    According to the FIFA rankings released on Thursday, Belgium’s Red Devils finished first worldwide in 2019, maintaining their first place obtained in 2018.

    At the top of the ranking since September 2018, this is the twelfth time in a row that Belgium figures among the top teams, and the third time that the Belgians are the world’s Number 1 team at the end of the year.

    The nation that ends the year in first place in the FIFA rankings receives the title of Team of the Year. This is the third time that Belgium is granted this honour (after 2015 and 2018). So that now the Devils tie with Germany and rank higher than Argentina (2x) and France (1x). Only Brazil (12x) and Spain (6x) have received the award more times than the Belgians.

    The next objective for the Devils will be the Euro 2020, where they will face Russia (FIFA 38), Denmark (FIFA 16) and Finland (FIFA 58).

    Qatar, Asia’s champion, was recognized as the team to have made the best progress of the year.” The future host of the Mondial 2022 gained 38 places in a year, and now ranks FIFA 55.

    It is to be noted that 1,082 international “A” games were played in 2019, which is the highest total since FIFA rankings began in 1993.

    The next FIFA rankings will be released on 20 February 2020.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job