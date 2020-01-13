 
Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press
Monday, 13 January, 2020
    Belgium’s Vincent Kompany was honoured by the Football Writers Association (FWA) during a gala which will be held in London’s prestigious Savoy Hotel on Sunday evening.

    “This Sunday evening, we will celebrate Vincent Kompany,” FWA wrote on Twitter ahead of the event. “Not only for the extraordinary leadership, he has demonstrated for over ten years with Manchester City, but also for his charitable commitment to help the homeless.”


    The Belgian defender (33) founded the association ‘Tackle4MCR’ with Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham to raise money to help the homeless.

    Kompany, who spend the whole week in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, for R.S.C. Anderlecht’s winter training, detoured to London before returning to Brussels.

    The Red Devil left the ‘Cityzens’ last summer after 11 years with Manchester City and twelve trophies: four Premier League (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), four League Cup (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019), two FA Cup (2011, 2019) and two Community Shield (2013, 2019).

