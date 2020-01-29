Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games...

Real Madrid will not be able to count on Eden Hazard for the cup game away to Saragossa, a second division side, on Wednesday at 9:00 PM. This is what trainer Zinédine Zidane let drop at a press conference on Tuesday.

Hazard will also miss out on the Madrid derby against Atletico.

“I would obviously prefer all my players to be ready,” Zidane said. “Hazard is back on the training ground and is working with the staff, but is not yet back in team training. We expect to see how he is sometime this week.”

Hazard picked up an injury to his right ankle on last November 26 in the Champions League against PSG (2-2) following contact with Thomas Meunier. Since, Real Madrid’s biggest recruit has been confined to the sideline. Without him, the Madrid club continues to succeed after winning the Spanish Supercup and is currently top of the league, three points ahead of Barcelona.

The Brussels Times