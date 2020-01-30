Eden Hazard resumes training at Real Madrid...

Eden Hazard trained with his Real Madrid teammates at the club’s training centre in Valdebebas on Thursday, the Madrid-based club reports.

Real is facing neighbour and archrival Atletico Madrid on Saturday at 4 pm with a three-point lead before second placed Barcelona.

“Hazard worked with the group throughout the session, while the players who took part in the 4-0 Cup win against Saragossa trained at a less intense rhythm,” Real announced.

The Red Devil’s captain has played only 13 games for his new club since he arrived from Chelsea a few months ago, and has scored one goal and delivered four assists.

Hazard sustained an injury to the right ankle on 26 November last in a clash with PSG’s Thomas Meunier during a Champions League game that ended in a 2-2 draw. Since then, he has been on the bench.

However, the club has continued to chalk up good results without him, after winning the Spanish Super Cup and taking the lead in la Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s troops have enjoyed a 20-match unbeaten run since their 0-1 defeat in Majorca on 19 October.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times