 
Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final
Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final
    Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final

    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    © Belga

    Kimmer Coppejans was knocked out of the singles semi-finals of the Australian Launceston on Friday, but he qualified for the doubles final.

    Coppejans, 162nd in world ATP rankings, lost in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to the Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, 157th in ranking.

    However, the Oostender, together with Sergio Martos Gornes from Spain, qualified for the final by beating Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur, seeded fourth, 7-5 and 6-4.

    Coppejans and Martos Gornes will play against the American Evan King and Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock duo in the finals.

    The Brussels Times

