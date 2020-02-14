 
How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
Friday, 14 February, 2020
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    A clash between fans in 2015 has the police worried. Credit: Pixabay/Wikipedia

    The Bruges police have announced that they will take various precautionary measures in the run-up to the match between Club Brugge and Manchester United next Thursday.

    Around 1,500 fans are expected to come and watch Club Brugge play Manchester United on 20 February in a Europa League match. A previous match in 2015 saw significant clashes between supporters, something which police aim to avoid this time.

    In order to avoid such incidents, the city has set up a number of different steps to be put into effect.

    Local police have contacted the Flemish public transport company De Lijn and Bruges taxi companies to ask them not to “mix up” the supporters of the two clubs.

    Catering establishments within a radius of one kilometre around the stadium and in some parts of the city centre are also not allowed to serve drinks in glass.

    Supermarkets and night shops were also asked not to promote alcohol on that day and to respect the glass ban.

    The majority of the English supporters should spend the night in the centre of Bruges. The local police will, therefore, deploy extra staff and will also carry out checks on the roads leading to the stadium. Supporters who do not have a valid ticket for the match will be refused.

    The Brussels Times

