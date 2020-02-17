Jupiler Pro League announces more goal-line cameras...

Additional cameras will be installed at each goal line from the playoff stage at the Belgian football championships, the Jupiler Pro League announced on Monday.

The extra cameras will be used at the Playoffs 1, and the semi-finals and finals of the Playoffs 2.

An assessment will be carried out after the season with a view to establishing the practice in the regular competition from the 2020-2021 season onward.

“These additional technical resources show the support the Pro League is providing the VAR [Video Assistance Referee] and the referees during the end-of-season matches,” the Pro League, which represents Belgium’s 24 professional clubs, said in a press release.

The Pro League Board, meeting on Monday, also discussed the possibility of amending the rules on interrupting matches due to weather conditions, and many options are to be presented at the General Assembly on 3 March.

Under a proposal to be submitted to the Higher Council of the Belgian Football Union, URBSFA, by the Pro League, a one-day suspension from the Croky Cup would be imposed on players if they receive three warnings, instead of two yellow cards.

The Pro League Board also discussed a report published last week by independent experts. “The Pro League takes note of the recommendations formulated in this general and detailed proposal” and “will draw on elements of this report at the upcoming policy discussions,” the League said.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times