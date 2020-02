Belgium’s Kim Clijsters gained support from a celebrity fan on Monday after tennis superstar Serena Williams took her fandom to social media.

The American star expressed on Twitter her admiration for the 36-year-old Limburg native who made her return to the courts on Monday after a seven-year absence.

Clijsters was defeated 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) by Spain’s Garbine Muguruza (WTA 16), but the former world No.1, mother of three, showed promise in the second set.

Seriously so so so proud of Kim Clijsters. You inspire me. Wow. Just wow congrats you did amazing. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 18, 2020

Williams wasn’t the only one to voice her support of Clijsters’s superb performance against one of this season’s top competitors, with several fellow women’s tennis legends taking to Twitter to congratulate her.

From 2-6 0-3 down @Clijsterskim played a great quality match. Exciting to ponder Kim in the @WTA mix, staying healthy and improving each month of this comeback. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) February 17, 2020

