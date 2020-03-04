Basketball: Recent wins send Italy two places up in world rankings

Wins against Lithuania and Denmark in Group C of the Euro 2021 qualifying round enabled Italy to move up two places in new world rankings announced by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Italy beat 8th-ranked Lithuania by 86-65 and defeated Denmark (59th) by 88-72 during the qualifiers. As a result, Dario Gjerja’s men moved up to 37th place in the world rankings and 19th in Europe.

The fourth team in Group C, Czech Republic, has moved up one slot and is now ranked ninth in the world.

Leading the world rankings is the United States, followed by Spain, Australia, Argentine, Serbia (+1), France (-1), Greece and Lithuania, in that order.

The Belgian Cats, the national women’s team, moved up two slots and is in 7th place in rankings published on 12 February. The top three teams among the women are the United States, Australia and Spain.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times