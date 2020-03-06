 
Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens
Friday, 06 March, 2020
    Kim Clijsters to play doubles in Charleston Volvo Car Open alongside Sloane Stephens

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters has announced that she will participate in the doubles in the Charleston Volvo Car Open (April 4-12) alongside the American Sloane Stephens.

    Tournament officials announced on Thursday the pair had been given a ‘wildcard.’ This will be the first doubles match in Clijsters’ third tennis career.

    Following two defeats, both in the first round, in the Dubai and Monterrey tournaments, Kim Clijsters will be playing in the Indian Wells contest the following week.

    Charleston’s Volvo Car Open is then on her agenda. She will also play doubles there alongside Sloane Stephens, 26, winner of the US Open in 2017. During her two previous careers, Clijsters distinguished herself in the doubles game. She won eleven titles, including Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in 2003 alongside the Japanese Ai Sugiyama. The latter was her partner for seven of her doubles victories.

    The Brussels Times

