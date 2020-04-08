Country under curfew celebrates the strangest Passover since Exodus

The Jewish Easter holiday, Passover, starts in the evening today. Traditionally a family event, Jewish people this year will be celebrating the holiday alone, without any family members and guests, isolated in their homes.

In Israel, a curfew has been announced in every town and village, with the exception of places which are not pre-dominantly Jewish. From 15 pm on Wednesday until 7am on Friday, people are not even allowed to go out to buy food and all public transport is cancelled.

However, demonstrations, respecting social distancing rules, are allowed during the curfew.

According to the Biblical narrative, Passover is celebrated in memory of the exodus from slavery in Egypt. It is a fundamental event in Jewish life, among both religious and secular people, but also an inspiration for other nations. The focus in the celebration is a festive family meal with symbolic dishes where the story (Haggadah) of the liberation is told and discussed.

This year everything is different and people will have to use social media to communicate with family members who cannot attend the meal. Only those living under the same roof can celebrate together because of the lockdown.

The story starts with the saying “Let all who are hungry come and eat” but no guests can be invited this time. People are expected to feel as they were liberated themselves from slavery but this time, they will all be locked inside their homes.

The reason behind the curfew in Israel is the risk that people will break the lockdown rules in a critical moment of the coronavirus crisis and come together to celebrate the holiday, especially among the ultra-orthodox population.

On Wednesday (8 April), the total number of infected persons in Israel was 9,404 and 71 people had passed away. In recent days, the growth rate of infection persons has slowed down to a few percent but the curve has not yet flattened.

As other countries, Israel struggles with increasing the number of tests, currently about 6,000 – 8,000 per day, and providing respirators to all that may need it if the spread of the virus will not slow down. Yesterday, a special parliamentary committee criticized strongly the government for its uncoordinated response to the crisis and for shutting down the economy.

Israel has already implemented strict lockdown rules, basically only allowing the inhabitants leaving their homes for buying food and medicine or breathing fresh air withing 100 meters from where they live. The unemployment rate has risen to 25 % after a million people have been layed off without pay and only the most essential economic functions continue to operate.

