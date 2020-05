German Chancellor Angela Merkel has proof of “outrageous” Russian hacking attempts on her executive offices, she said Wednesday.

“I can honestly say that it hurts me,” Merkel told the Bundestag, the German federal parliament. “Every day I try to have better relations with Russia and on the other hand, there is such tangible evidence that Russian forces are doing this.”

The Bundestag itself fell victim of a cyber-attack in 2015 attributed to Russian services, though “Moscow has denied previous allegations of hacking abroad” according to Reuters.

The Brussels Times