 
Over 190 new infections registered in Germany
Monday, 15 June, 2020
    Although Germany has experienced a significant number of cases of coronavirus infection, the number of deaths related to it has remained relatively low. Credit: © Belga

    German health authorities have registered 192 new SARS-Cov-2 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases of infection in the country since the beginning of the crisis to 186,461, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is responsible for monitoring the pandemic in the country.

    Four additional deaths due to the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,791, while 172,600 people (+400) are considered cured.

    The R number, which indicates the speed of spread of the virus, was 1.05 on Monday, meaning that each patient infects an average of one person. The day before, this number was 1.02.

    Since mid-May, the RKI has also been measuring the R number over a seven-day period, making it less prone to fluctuations. The number was 1 on Monday, reflecting the infection rate of the previous 8 to 16 days.

    Although Germany has experienced a significant number of cases of coronavirus infection, the number of deaths related to it has remained relatively low compared to its neighbouring countries.

    Advice against travel issued by Germany imposed three months ago, were lifted on Monday for 27 European countries.

    The Brussels Times