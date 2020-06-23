 
Bear attacks two hikers in northern Italy
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Bear attacks two hikers in northern Italy

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    Credit; needpix

    Two hikers – a 59-year-old man and his 28-year-old son – were attacked on Monday evening by a bear in the Dolomites, in northern Italy. The province of Trento announced this. Both men were taken to the hospital.

    The pair were hiking on a footpath on the Monte Peller when the young man suddenly came face to face with the animal, falling in the process.  The father attempted to help his son, and was injured in the process. 

    The father suffered fractures to one leg and deep wounds, but is not in mortal danger. The son has relatively superficial wounds.

    The Trentino region has dozens of bears, which sometimes enter inhabited areas or attack animals on farms. In 1999, a project was started to bring the animals back into the area.

    The Brussels Times

