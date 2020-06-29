 
1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your...
1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack...
Over 60 fined as police shut down Antwerp...
STIB launches contactless payment on public transport...
Airbus confirms thousands of redundancies amid industry slow-down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey
    Over 60 fined as police shut down Antwerp lockdown party
    STIB launches contactless payment on public transport
    Airbus confirms thousands of redundancies amid industry slow-down
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Coronavirus: Belgium named 78th safest country in the world
    Gender equality: Belgium neglects commitments to pay transparency
    MEP hit by defamation complaint over accusations of police brutality
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    New coronavirus cases in China spark fears of a second wave
    Brussels first tram-bus inaugurated
    EU not on track to reduce air pollution by 2030
    Vital health operations disrupted in Africa due to Covid-19 pandemic, WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 86 new cases recorded in Belgium
    Mask-wearing in shops could still become compulsory, says health minister
    Publisher in favour of explanatory note for “Tintin in Congo”
    Investors call for an end to Amazon deforestation
    EU postpones decision on border reopening
    Boris Johnson to announce major economic recovery plan
    View more

    1 in 5 Dutch young men thinks lack of clear ‘no’ mitigates rape: survey

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Foter

    One in five young (16-35 years old) men indicated that they consider it a mitigating factor if the victim does not clearly say “no” or does not explicitly defend themselves during a rape, according to a survey in the Netherlands.

    A large majority of Dutch people (84%) believe that there are never mitigating circumstances for rape. However, men see them more often (18%) than women (8%), and younger men are more likely to see mitigating reasons for rape than older men or women.

    The survey, conducted by I&O Research, among more than 2,000 people in the Netherlands was commissioned by Amnesty International.

    “One in five boys aged 16-17 and men up to 35 think that if the victim does not explicitly defend themselves or does not say ‘no’ clearly, this can be a mitigating reason for rape,” the report says.

    If the victim is drunk or under the influence of drugs, approximately one in ten young men between 16 and 24 years old think it is a mitigating reason for rape.

    Over 75% of the Dutch population believes that sex without mutual consent should be seen as rape. Nine out of ten Dutch people surveyed also indicated that they consider sex as rape if the victim ‘froze’ or was under the influence.

    Related News:

     

    The survey was carried out as part of the #LetsTalkAboutYES campaign in the Netherlands. With this campaign, Amnesty International wants to initiate a dialogue about sex and consent, especially among young people.

    According to the current law in the Netherlands, it only counts as rape if (the threat of) violence or coercion can be proven. In many cases, however, resistance is not possible because the victim freezes in fear or has been drugged.

    Dutch Minister for Justice and Security Grapperhaus wants to introduce a new crime: sex against someone’s will, which would be punishable, but by a lighter sentence than rape. According to Amnesty, sex without consent should not only be punishable, but should also be recognised as rape.

    In Belgium, according to Art. 375 in the penal code, rape is “any act of sexual penetration of any kind and by any means, committed against a person who does not consent.”

    “The perpetrator does not need to have used force. The victim does not have to have physically resisted either,” according to Liesbet Stevens, professor of Sexual Criminal Law.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times