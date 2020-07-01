 
Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during the coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
Latest News:
Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during...
€3 trillion loss for global tourist sector predicted...
Coronavirus pandemic could trigger ‘bankruptcy boom’ in Belgium...
Majority of Europeans feel alone in the world...
Three convicted IS wives and their children return...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during the coronavirus crisis
    €3 trillion loss for global tourist sector predicted by UN
    Coronavirus pandemic could trigger ‘bankruptcy boom’ in Belgium
    Majority of Europeans feel alone in the world after Covid-19
    Three convicted IS wives and their children return to Belgium
    EU told to prepare for ‘no-deal’ outcome in Brexit trade negotiations
    ‘Not certain’ that Belgium will obey EU recommendations on borders
    Walloon town ‘shocked’ by double infanticide and attempted suicide
    Only 5.5% of Belgians have coronavirus antibodies, study shows
    No punishment for College of Europe students who ignored corona measures for end of year party
    STIB forced to update passenger data protection info, court rules
    Belgian start-up working on ‘universal’ coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Everybody Makes Mistakes
    Antwerp scraps taxi laws to encourage Uber’s arrival
    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
    Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks in supermarkets
    Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium
    Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime Minister
    WHO Director-General: “Contact tracing a failure”
    Ixelles will remove bust of Leopold II’s ‘ruthless’ colonial general
    View more

    Greta Thunberg’s tweets among the most shared during the coronavirus crisis

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020

    The most frequently shared messages on Twitter and other social media during the coronavirus crisis came mainly from the mainstream media, health authorities, academics, politicians and… Greta Thunberg, a study by the VUB revealed on Wednesday.

    The results come from work by VUB researchers Marlen Komorowski and Ike Picone, who developed a crawler to map the spread of information and the presence of fake news on Twitter during the coronavirus crisis.

    Surprisingly, the researchers found that despite the threat of “fake news”, it seems that Twitter users are turning more often to reliable sources.

    Researchers collected more than 50,000 tweets related to Covid-19 that were published by European Twitter users between 17 and 24 March this year. After analysing the number of “likes and retweets”, they determined which messages had generated the most interaction.

    It emerged that tweets from well-known news channels such as Sky News or the BBC and public institutions such as the International Observatory for Human Rights or the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control were most often “retweeted” and “liked”.

    Publications by influential academics, politicians and journalists, as well as well-known companies or personalities such as Greta Thunberg and Snapchat were also particularly shared.

    “With this study, we do not want to deny that there is still fake news circulating on social media, but it shows that it is still useful for public institutions to be present to deal with misinformation and to make use of the reach of social media,” says researcher Marlen Komorowski.

    The Brussels Times