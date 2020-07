Peru officially passed the mark of 10,000 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, announced the Ministry of Health, the same week when it started a progressive deconfinement of certain regions, including the capital Lima.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 was 10,045, an increase of 185 deaths in 24 hours, while cases of contamination rose to 292,004, or 3,527 new cases, according to the latest daily report of the Ministry.

The Brussels Times