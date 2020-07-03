 
England drops quarantine rules for over 50 countries 
    England drops quarantine rules for over 50 countries 

    Credit: Garry Knight/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

    As of July 10, citizens of over 50 countries will no longer be quarantined upon arrival in England. France, Spain, Germany and Italy are among those affected, the British government said in a statement.

    Transport Minister Grant Shapps explained the news aa a major step in the reopening of the country.

    “There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” Shapps told Sky News.

    The new rules, however, will only apply to with their permanent residence in England, not the rest of the UK. Arrivals will be additionally monitored through a passenger location form, which will list travel history, and where people will be staying.

    According to The Telegraph newspaper, the government had hoped to get a list for the whole of the UK but the disagreement with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has killed that hope.

    The quarantine has been in force in the UK since June 8. Shapps said there would be a rapid adjustment if the infection rate in any of the countries on the list were to rise.

    It is unclear at this time if Belgium will be included on the list, which is expected to be unveiled on Friday

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times