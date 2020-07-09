 
Amsterdam-London Eurostar journey will be reduced by an hour
Thursday, 09 July, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Taking the Eurostar from Amsterdam to London will take an hour less of your time in the future, after the Netherlands signed a treaty with Belgium, France and the UK.

    After the summer, the Eurostar will directly link Amsterdam and London for the first time. Up until now, those who boarded the Eurostar in Amsterdam still had to undergo passport control at Belgium’s Brussels-Midi station, costing them an hour travel time.

    The passport and security check will be carried out in Amsterdam and Rotterdam as of this autumn so that travellers will no longer have to leave the train in Brussels, the Dutch government announced.

    “We are still living in corona times, but of course we also look ahead. Soon you will travel comfortably, easily and therefore quickly by train from Amsterdam to London,” said Dutch infrastructure state secretary, Stientje van Veldhoven, who signed the treaty. “No more hassle with checks and delays in Brussels,” she added.

    This is an update of a treaty that has existed since 1993 between Belgium, France and the United Kingdom, which the Netherlands now also adheres to.

    The daily connection between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom was temporarily discontinued due to the coronavirus crisis, which also delayed the test phase for the direct link. However, now that the measures have been relaxed a little, Eurostar will once again operate a daily train connection between Amsterdam and London from 9 July.

    The connection is scheduled to run twice a day in August, followed by a third train a day in the autumn, when the direct rides between Amsterdam and London will also start.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times